PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

