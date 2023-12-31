Brookstone Capital Management Sells 54,561 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,561 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $31,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $69.98 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

