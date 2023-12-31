Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 609 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $226.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

