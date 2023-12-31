Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of O stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

