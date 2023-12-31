Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Steward Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 24.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $76,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.23 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

