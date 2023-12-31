PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 10,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,737,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

