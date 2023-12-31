Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after purchasing an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,079,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,510. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

