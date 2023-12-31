Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LPLA stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

