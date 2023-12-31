AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $22.58 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.25, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.