Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 561.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,011,644.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,564,584.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.87 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $279.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

