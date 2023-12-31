Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.09 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

