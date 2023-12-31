Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,037.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

