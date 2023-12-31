Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $582.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

