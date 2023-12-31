Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

