PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

