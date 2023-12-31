Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 42,822 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,389,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

