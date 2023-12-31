iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Lowered by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,414,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 291,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

