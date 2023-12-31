Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 454,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

