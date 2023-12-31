Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

