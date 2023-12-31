Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in December

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

