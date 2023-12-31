iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the November 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

