iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

