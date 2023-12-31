Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 385.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 666.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

EXG stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

