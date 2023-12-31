PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,224 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

