IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in December

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

