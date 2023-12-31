IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in December

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
IsoEnergy Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
