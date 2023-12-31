VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Stock Position Reduced by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

