ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 48.7% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 38,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,532,000 after buying an additional 3,583,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

