Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $155,635.19

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $31.11 million and $155,635.19 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,935,373 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

