QUINT Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $68,869.89 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

