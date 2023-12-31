RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.62 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $42,248.03 or 0.99543821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $135.62 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00174195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00624299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00390330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00226983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

