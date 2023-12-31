BNB (BNB) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, BNB has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $316.16 or 0.00744939 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and approximately $973.02 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,284 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,349.18346074. The last known price of BNB is 322.93354335 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1949 active market(s) with $943,429,342.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

