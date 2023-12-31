Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.43 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $287.23 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.41 or 1.00048950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00184532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02890124 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $18,015,433.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

