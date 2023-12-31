Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $208.36 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $208.36 million and approximately $1.69 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.41 or 1.00048950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00184532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0099178 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $176.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

