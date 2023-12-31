Moonbeam Market Cap Achieves $370.46 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $370.46 million and $8.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00093600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005591 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,099,476,049 coins and its circulating supply is 809,042,270 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

