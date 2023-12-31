Audius Market Cap Hits $299.98 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $299.98 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

