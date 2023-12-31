Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.61 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004724 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02215993 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

