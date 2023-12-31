Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00067091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

