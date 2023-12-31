Polymath (POLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,722.47

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $170.41 million and approximately $21,722.47 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00174195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18235174 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,174.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.