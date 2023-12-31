Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

