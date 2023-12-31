Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $182.56 million and $474,737.14 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,240,766 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

