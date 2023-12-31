Qtum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93.02 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00008386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $372.86 million and approximately $93.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.35 or 0.05420030 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00093600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.