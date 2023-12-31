Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $176.11 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $176.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.21 or 0.00052319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00174195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00624299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00390330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00226983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,801,647 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.