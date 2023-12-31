Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

