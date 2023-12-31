Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $388.24 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and $388.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.35 or 0.05420030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00093600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,366,484,777 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.