Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lessened by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

