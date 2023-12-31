Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

CGDV opened at $29.84 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

