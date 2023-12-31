Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $24.25 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

