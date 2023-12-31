Short Interest in Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Decreases By 40.0%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Coloured Ties Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS APEOF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Coloured Ties Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.
About Coloured Ties Capital
