Chainbing (CBG) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $95.52 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

