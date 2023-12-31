SingularityNET Price Hits $0.33 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $327.09 million and $18.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,497,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32535611 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $15,040,626.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

